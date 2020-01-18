Carob Market 2019 Industry Production, Supply, Sales and Demand Market Research Report

The carob is a flowering evergreen tree or shrub in the legume family, Fabaceae. It is widely cultivated for its edible pods, and as an ornamental tree in gardens and landscapes and it is native to the Mediterranean region and the Middle East. The ripen, dried, and sometimes toasted pod is often ground into carob powder, which is sometimes used to replace cocoa powder. Carob pods are naturally sweet, not bitter, and contain no theobromine or caffeine. Carob bars and carob chips are available in fitness and health stores and in online stores. Carob bar is used as the alternative to chocolate bars and carob chips are used as the alternative to chocolate chips. Increasing demand for low cholesterol and low fat confectionaries among the consumer is driving the market for carob.

The carob market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as consumer awareness about the health benefits related to carob powder and beans. Carobs are used in medicinal applications for reducing cholesterol, improving digestion, and treatment of diarrhoea. These are rich in protein, pectin and fat free and addition to sunflower oil reduces tocopherol loss during heating. Due to these properties carobs are gaining popularity among consumers and food processor, which is further influencing this market. In addition to that, carobs are are used as gelling, thickening & stabilizing agent in food industry. It has wide application in making of bakeries and confectionaries, snacks, dairy products, and beverages. This factor is boosting the market for carob. However, limited availability, excessive cost, and availability of substitute product like cocoa beans and powder act as the major restraining factor for this market. On the contrary, increase in demand for carob powder from different food processing industry is expected to fuel this market in the near future.

Key companies

– AEP Colloids

– Altrafine Gums

– Australian Carobs Pty Ltd.

– Carob S.A.

– DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

– Pedro Perez

– Savvy Carob Co Ltd

– Stavros Parpis Foods Ltd

– Tate and Tyle

– TIC Gums, Inc

The global carob market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of form, the carob market is segmented into solid and liquid. Based on application, the carob market is bifurcated into bakery and confectionary, food and beverages, dairy, snacks bar, cereals, and others. The carob market on the basis of the distribution channel is classified into fitness store, health store, online, and other distribution channels.

The report analyzes factors affecting the carob market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the carob market in these regions.

