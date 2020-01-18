Champagne Market 2027 Update on Global Development, Size, Average Price, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis

Champagne is a French sparkling wine considered as an alcoholic drink. Champagne is a generic term used by consumers for sparkling wine. It is produced from specific types of grapes that are grown in the Champagne region of France. The chardonnay, pinot noir, and pinot Meunier type of grapes are primarily used to produce all types of champagne. The grapes are fermented to make wine that contains about 9% of alcohol by volume. Champagne is predominantly made from red grapes. Several studies found that champagne contained high levels of polyphenols, which is an antioxidant found in red grapes but less intensely in white. High levels of polyphenols can lower blood pressure and prevent heart problems.

The rising economic growth in the developed economies, coupled with increasing purchasing capacity of the consumers, are the key factors propelling the champagne market growth. Moreover, the increasing acceptance for the consumption of alcohol in the cultural beliefs of consumers further boosts the market growth over the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations pertaining to alcohol consumption and production are forecast to hamper the overall growth of the champagne market.

Key companies

– Champagne Piper-Heidsieck

– LANSON-BCC

– Laurent Perrier

– LVMH group

– NICOLAS FEUILLATTE

– Pernod Ricard

– Pommery

– Taittinger

– Thi?not Bordeaux-Champagnes

– Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin

The global champagne market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the champagne market is segmented into prestige cuv?e, blanc de noirs, blanc de blancs, rose champagne, and others. Similarly, on the basis of distribution channel the champagne market is bifurcated into off-trade and on-trade.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global champagne market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The champagne market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

