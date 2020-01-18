Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Top Manufacturers, Sales Evaluation, Research Discoveries with Demand Ratio By 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10% over the period of forecast.

Clinical trial is the study performed by a group of researchers to assess safety and efficacy of a test or treatment which is intended to apply to a group of people. It is the scientific study which assesses better ways to screen, prevent, diagnose, or treat disease. A clinical trial management system (CTMS) is a software which is primarily used in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and associated industry to manage heap of clinical data in clinical research.

The global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market is primarily driven by the increasing number of clinical trials across worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, the U.S. registered the highest number of clinical trials per year followed by Japan, China, and Germany, the U.K. and others, respectively. The growth of the clinical trials registration in the Western Pacific was maximum (almost 2%) between 2010 and 2018 whereas South-East Asian countries displayed significant growth in clinical trial registration in the same period. Another study published in journal Vaccines, 2015 documented that HIV was the prominent area among the registered clinical trials per year followed by influenza viral infection, respectively- therefore, growing concern of diseases such as HIV disease, influenza, malaria, tuberculosis etc. would likely to lead the growth of the global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market in the forecast period.

However, unavailability of skilled professionals, security issue and strict compliance may hamper the growth of the global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market during the forecast period. On the other hand, Mergers and acquisitions/joint ventures among key market players, product launch, increasing R&D investment will open up the global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market to grow over the forecast period. For instance, Dassault Systèmes acquired Medidata (including clinical trial management system portfolio) by US$ 5.8 Bn in June 2019. With the acquisition of Medidiata, Dassault Systèmes will intend to broaden its software business in healthcare industry in future.

This market intelligence report on the global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market encompasses market segments based on product type, delivery, component and end user. On the basis of product type, the sub-market is enterprise based CTMS and site based CTMS. In terms of delivery, the global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market is classified as cloud based, web-based and on-premise based. In terms of component, the global market is classified into software and service. Based on end user, the global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market has been segregated into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, contract research organization and contract manufacturing organizations and others. By Geography, the global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Oracle Corporation, Dassault Systèmes , Pampolona Capital Management, Bioclinica, IBM, and others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter's five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027.

