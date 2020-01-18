Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | Microsoft, Oracle, AWS (Amazon), Google, PTC, IBM, GE Predix, Salesforce, Cisco, Thingspeak, SAP, Aeris, Thingstream, Exosite, Amazon

Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Cloud platforms for internet of things (IoT) provide easy connectivity for devices.Collect data from devices, websites, applications, and partners, analyze unexploited data to transform the business, help collect data and send it to the cloud, and analyze this information to provide management devices. It provides the ability to build, deploy, and extend industrial projects and applications.Increases profitability and productivity, enabling experiences from today’s connected world.

This report studies the Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT).

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Microsoft, Oracle, AWS (Amazon), Google, PTC, IBM, GE Predix, Salesforce, Cisco, Thingspeak, SAP, Aeris, Thingstream, Exosite, Amazon, Carriots, EMnify, Fujitsu, Intel Corporation, Xively, Bosch Software Innovations, Zebra Technologies, Particle, Teezle, Ayla Networks, Telit

Market Segment by Type, covers

Device Management

Connectivity Management

Application Enablement

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smart Home

Wearable

Wisdom City

Industrial Automation & Manufacturing

Interconnected Transportation & Logistics

Health Care

Wisdom and Retail

Wisdom Agriculture

Smart Energy and Security

Other

Table of Content:

1 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Microsoft

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Microsoft Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Oracle

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Oracle Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 AWS (Amazon)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 AWS (Amazon) Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Google

3 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) by Countries

10 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segment by Type

11 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segment by Application

12 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

