Collagen Casings Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019-2027 | Crown National, DEVRO PLC, DEWID International Inc., Fabios SA

Latest Report Provided by “The Insight Partners” delivers concise insights into emerging regions in its latest report titled, “Collagen Casings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027”. The global collagen casings market accounted to US$ 1.46 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.46 Bn by 2027.

Collagen is a naturally occurring fibrous protein that has some highly remarkable properties. High mechanical strength, fibrous nature, and safer for consumption have attributed to the rising popularity of these products to be used in various applications, including casings for sausages and meat-based products. On account of the exception physical characteristics of collagen, they have become an integral part of the sausage casings. Collagen casings are usually derived from animal hides of beef, cattle, or pigs. During the production and processing of sausages, they are subjected to the forces of high-speed machines, particularly during stuffing and linking processes. It is desirable to have casings with higher mechanical strengths to withstand such forces. Besides, the adhesion to the meat of these collagen casings is also high and quite uniquely collagen shrinks at the same rate as that of meat while heating where the moisture and fats melt. This property leads to superior diameter control of the sausage.

Top Key Players:- Crown National, DEVRO PLC, DEWID International Inc., Fabios SA, Fibran SA, LEM Products Inc., Nippi Inc., Nitta Casings Inc., Shenguan Holding (Group) Limited, Viscofan SA

