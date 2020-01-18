Comprehensive Study Reveals how Custom Antibody Market is Trending | GenScript, BioLegend Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals, ProMab Biotechnologies

Customized antibodies can be generated in a mouse, rat or hamster, to meet any particular host requirements. Companies are providing wide range of antibodies according to the researcher’s requirements. There are variety of customized antibodies in the market which includes polyclonal and monoclonal antibody, recombinant monoclonal antibody, hybridoma antibody, polyclonal recombinant antibody and others. Companies are offering complete support services for all types and steps of antibody production from peptide design, synthesis, and carrier protein conjugation to animal immunization, serum collection, or hybridoma fusion, titer analysis, and final antibody purification. The custom antibody market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to growing research activity and funding, quality concerns over catalog antibodies, rising antibody therapeutics and expanding drug pipeline, growing industry-academia collaborations. However, cost and time-intensive antibody development processes, presence of antibody alternatives in the market are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key players profiled in this report are: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck Group, Abcam plc, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., GenScript, BioLegend Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals, ProMab Biotechnologies

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Custom Antibody Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enteral feeding formulas market with detailed market segmentation by service, source, type, research area, end user and geography. The global custom antibody market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enteral feeding formulas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global custom antibody market is segmented on the basis of service, source, type, research area and end user. On the basis of service, the market is classified as antibody development, antibody production and purification, antibody fragmentation and labeling. The type segment is consists of monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, other custom antibodies. The source market is segmented into mice, rabbits and other. The research area segment consists of oncology, immunology, stem cells, infectious diseases, neurobiology, cardiovascular diseases and other segments. On the basis of end user, the market is classified as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global custom antibody market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The custom antibody market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting custom antibody market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the custom antibody market in these regions.

