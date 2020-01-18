Concerning commercial crew report, Boeing criticizes inspector general of NASA

On November 18, NASA’s Office of Inspector General gave out a report concerning a program of commercial crew, saying that the company decided to pull aside from the program was mistaken. This was a statement from Boeing.

On November 14, Boeing looked into several lengthy statements in the OIG report. The final decision of the report indicated that NASA made hundreds of million dollars overpay to Boeing. The payments were for the work on the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. The report also constituted demands from unknown NASA officials, whereby they stated that the payments were to make sure the deal goes on as the transport provider of the next crew.

Boeing Company stated that Boeing had made noticeable investments in the Commercial Crew Program. The company is determined to fly CST-100 Starliner by taking charge and operating the crew of International Space Station. In case there was any implication, the crew tried to sway back during their activities, it was not true.

This statement is said to be among the many contradictions present in the OIG report, which majored mostly on the decision of NASA to fund Boeing $287.2 million meant for “additional playabilities.” The final decision of that report stated that the other ways to deal with other issues like purchasing Soyuz seats made the excess 187 million superfluous.

Boeing contends that the profits gained from the shorter term and switching of launch dates are well useful the huge price presented at the table, which is contrary to the final decision present in the IG report. The company reduced the lead-time to launch at least two-thirds and double the rate of launching by increasing it to 5%.

Boeing raised a concern about a chart in the report, which approximated the cost per-seat of taking astronauts to Starliner to be $90 million, which is much higher as compared to the estimation of Space X, $55 million. The cost of Boeing was calculated by taking the sum value of each agreement of the company, subtracting the cost used to make the spacecraft, and then supposing four astronauts on each of the four missions.

In response, the company denied the OIG report on the assessment price of each average seat. It went ahead to place their argument, stating that the fifth passenger in the cargo is to be considered in the mission.

Boeing accused SpaceX by stressing the huge cost of the Starliner, which included the most available lifter in the business, United Launch Alliances’ Atlas 5 and Starliner.

