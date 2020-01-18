Connected Packaging Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027)

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Connected Packaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Connected Packaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the basis of regional implications and the world. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Connected Packaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the Connected Packaging Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of X.X% which is expected to reach US$ XX.X Bn in 2027.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

The Connected Packaging is transforming the physical packing into an interactive brand tool which is used to pull the consumers. Consumers want unique and personalised product that offers interactive experiences, engaging content and complete authenticity. The connected packaging creates the potential to enhance brand relationship and it helps to connect products to the Internet of Things. The companies are looking at connected packaging as a possible solution to change the way use, deliver and sell their products. The market leaders in various industries are embracing innovative connected packaging application which generate data to make better business decisions and delight the consumers. The Connected Packaging can communicate with the internet which is still an untapped market with simple bar coding and RFIDs used for tracking the package. However, the cost of connectivity and sensor related technology is still high which can act as a restraint in its growth. The technology is still fragmented as large and small sized enterprises continue to focus on one-off solution as opposed to deliver an integrated large scale implementation. The Internet of Things have yet to take hold to support such infrastructure in connected packaging market via local wireless networks. But, the connected packaging market is emerging at an accelerated rate. The revenue of the market is expected to reach the value of US$ 39.5 Bn by 2020 and it was valued with the revenue of US$ 23.3 Bn in 2015. With the CAGR estimation of xx%, the research report provides a detailed overview of the industry, classifications and application in Connected Packaging Market. In the report, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe are the major regions taken into consideration for the geographical analysis for micro and macro environment. This report also states import & export consumption, demand & supply figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

Segment Covered

This market intelligence report on the Connected Packaging Market has been segmented by Technology used in Connected Packaging; its segmentation based upon End Use application; the key manufacturers; growing market size & region-wise market. In terms of the Technology used in Connected Packaging, Connected Packaging has been divided into Active Packaging, Interactive Packaging and Intelligent Packaging. On the basis of the end use application, Connected Packaging Market has been classified into Food, Healthcare, Beverage, Personal Care and Others. By major regions, the report is classified into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe. The global market is led by North America region because of the growing demand for interactive packaging solutions and growing working population account for the expected growth in the region.

Profiling of Market Players:

There are many multinational companies are investing in the growing market of Connected Packaging. Most of the companies are focusing on the large chunk of potential consumers in North America. The key players observed in the study are – Ball Corporation, Huhtamaki PPL Ltd, Amcor Limited, Seal Air Corporation, Winpac Limited, Dansensor A/S, Berry Global Inc., Desiccare Inc., Coveris Holdings SA, Linpac Packaging Limited, Prexair Inc., Point Five Packaging, Bemis Company Inc. and BASF SE among others.

Report Highlights

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is alsoprovided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027.Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This studyofferscomprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Connected Packaging Market, size of the market (US$ Bn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2017 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world of Connected Packaging Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Ball Corporation, Huhtamaki PPL Ltd, Amcor Limited, Seal Air Corporation, Winpac Limited, Dansensor A/S, Berry Global Inc., Desiccare Inc., Coveris Holdings SA, Linpac Packaging Limited, Prexair Inc., Point Five Packaging, Bemis Company Inc. and BASF SE.

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Connected Packaging Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, product manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Connected Packaging Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

