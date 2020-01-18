Construction Machinery Telematics Market Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players-AB Volvo ,-Caterpillar Inc. ,-CNH Industrial NV

Telematics systems combine GPS technology, sensors, and onboard diagnostics to track the performance and operation of construction machinery. The construction machinery telematics enables full tracking, monitoring, and control of assets in remote parts of the world. The telematics in construction machinery helps in the prevention of unauthorized use and theft. It is also useful in tracking engine hours, idle ratio, and monitoring fuel consumption by providing real-time access to machines.

The construction machinery telematics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing developments in the field of construction coupled with rising infrastructural investments. The development of smart cities and supporting government initiatives are also likely to propel the market growth. However, complexity and high price features make fleet operators reluctant towards these technologies, thereby negatively affecting the growth of the construction machinery telematics market during the forecast period. On the other hand, telematics systems are increasingly becoming popular, opening numerous growth prospects for market players over the coming years.

The “Global Construction Machinery Telematics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of construction machinery telematics market with detailed market segmentation by telematics type, machinery type, and geography. The global construction machinery telematics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading construction machinery telematics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global construction machinery telematics market is segmented on the basis of telematics type and machinery type. Based on telematics type, the market is segmented as on-road and off-road. On the basis of the machinery type, the market is segmented as crane, excavator, loader and backhoe, telescopic handling, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global construction machinery telematics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The construction machinery telematics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting construction machinery telematics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the construction machinery telematics market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the construction machinery telematics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from construction machinery telematics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for construction machinery telematics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the construction machinery telematics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key construction machinery telematics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– AB Volvo

-Caterpillar Inc.

-CNH Industrial NV

-Deere & Company

-Doosan Infracore Co Ltd

-Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd

-Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.

-J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.

-Komatsu Ltd

-The Liebherr Group

