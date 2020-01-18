CONTRACT LOGISTICS MARKET IS ESTIMATED TO REACH US$ 298.8 BN BY 2025 FROM US$ 203.9 BN IN 2017

contract logistics market has been segmented into four types namely by type, services, end- user, and geography. The market has been segmented on the basis of type into insourcing and outsourcing. Further the services segment is broken down by transportation, warehousing, packaging processes and solutions, distribution, production logistics, aftermarket logistics, and others. The contract logistics market has been further segmented on the basis of end- users into aerospace, automotive, consumer, high- tech, industrial, pharma & healthcare, retail, and others. Geographically the market is presently dominated by Asia Pacific region owing to the unprecedented growth of e- commerce sector in the region.

Most of the buying is influenced by the demographics of the country such as the percentage of youth population indulging in e- commerce activity, the economy of the country, age group interested in e- commerce, and the level of awareness in the country. The categories the online shoppers most often purchase consist of electronics, apparel, accessories, and perfumes. Groceries, books, CDs, shopping for travel and entertainment are the things that are purchased online by customers globally. Fashion is currently the leading product category in many countries of the world, which is then followed by Electronics & Media.

The advent of internet had taken global business markets by storm at the start of the 21st century. Countries and regions that realized its potentials have made most of the business opportunity provided by the internet and have been successful in improving their economies. With the rollout of internet, different business models were created and e- commerce is one such example. The E- commerce industry gathered pace in the early part of this decade with advancements in the internet infrastructures & speed, as well as increasing smartphones and internet penetration among the users. E- commerce sparked an upheaval in the consumers buying behavior and also changed the ways in which businesses interact with each other. As the global e- commerce market is heating up, varying buying patterns and trends have been observed in different countries of the region with regards to the product category preferred for online purchase.

Contract logistics market operates in a highly fragmented industry with large number of local players capturing market place. Key players in the market are collaborating with other providers of contract logistics to gain high market share. The overall contract logistics market is fragmented with the presence of several large and small scale companies. Major players having significant market share are Deutsche Post AG, XPO Logistics Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, Hitachi Transport System Ltd, Geodis, Neovia Logistics Services, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, and Ryder System.

The report segments the global contract logistics market as follows:

Global Contract Logistics Market – By Type

Outsourcing

Insourcing

Global Contract Logistics Market – By Services

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes and Solutions

Distribution

Production Logistics

Aftermarket Logistics

Others

Global Contract Logistics Market – By End- User

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer

High-Tech

Industrial

Pharma & Healthcare

