Counter IED System Market Development Strategies, Demand with Key Players Thales Group, Boeing Defense, iRobot Corporation, Netline Communications Technologies

Counter IED System is used for detecting explosives and explosive components by using improvised explosive devices (IEDs). These devices are being triggered from safest distance by operator via remote control such as wrist watch and mobile phones. The major factor for driving counter IED system market is due to the growth in terrorist activities across the world and technological innovation in IED detection systems. Furthermore, the increasing demand for unmanned systems like driverless trucks and lighter robots, and demand for counter-IED equipment for homeland security will also boost the market. The factor acting as a restraint to the growth of market for counter IED is the high cost of the research and development which in turn increases the price of final product, may hamper the counter IED system market. However, the increasing demand of these system mainly in developing countries will create new opportunities in the market of counter IED system in the forecast period.
Some of the key players influencing the market are: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Defence Land Systems India (DLSI), Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Boeing Defense, iRobot Corporation, Netline Communications Technologies, Rheinmetall Defense, and Harris Corporation.
The “Global Counter IED System Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the counter IED system industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global counter IED system market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, systems, end users, and geography. The global counter IED system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global counter IED system market based on deployment type, systems, and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall counter IED system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also covers Porter’s Five Forces such as bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats to substitutes, threats to new entrants, and competitive rivalry. Also, key counter IED system market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Scope of Study
1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance
2 Key Takeaways
3 Counter IED System Market Landscape
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.2.1 Counter IED System Market-By Deployment Type
3.2.2 Counter IED System Market-By Systems
3.2.3 Counter IED System Market-By End User
3.2.4 Counter IED System Market-By Region
4 Counter IED System Market-Key Industry Dynamics
4.1 Key Market Drivers
4.2 Key Market Restraints
4.3 Key Market Opportunities
4.4 Future Trends
4.5 Impact Analysis
5 Counter IED System Market Analysis-Global
5.1 Global Counter IED System Market Overview
5.2 Global Counter IED System Market Forecasts and Analysis
6 Counter IED System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Deployment Type
6.1 Overview
6.2 Deployment Type Market Forecasts and Analysis
6.3 Airborne Mounted Market
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 Airborne Mounted Market Forecasts and Analysis
6.4 Ship Mounted Counter IED Systems Market
6.4.1 Overview
6.4.2 Ship Mounted Market Forecasts and Analysis
7 Counter IED System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Systems
7.1 Overview
7.2 Systems Market Forecasts and Analysis
7.3 Electronic Countermeasures Market
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Electronic Countermeasures Market Forecasts and Analysis
7.4 Counter-IED Vehicles Market
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Counter-IED Vehicles Market Forecasts and Analysis
8 Counter IED System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-End Users
8.1 Overview
8.2 End Users Market Forecasts and Analysis
8.3 Military Market
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Military Market Forecasts and Analysis
8.4 Homeland Security Agencies Market
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Homeland Security Agencies Market Forecasts and Analysis
9 Counter IED System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Geographical Analysis
9.1 North America
9.1.1 North America Counter IED System Market Overview
9.1.2 North America Counter IED System Market Forecasts and Analysis
9.1.2.1 North America Market Forecasts and Analysis-By Countries
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Europe Counter IED System Market Overview
9.2.2 Europe Counter IED System Market Forecasts and Analysis
9.2.2.1 Europe Market Forecasts and Analysis-By Countries
9.2.2.1.1 France market
Continue….
