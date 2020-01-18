Cups and Lids Packaging Market Analysis and Growth to 2026: by Major Manufacturers|Clondalkin Group Holdings, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj

the Global Cups and Lids Packaging market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR by 2026. Growing importance of specialty beverages among foodservice operators and increase in penetration of quick service restaurants, especially in the emerging economies are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, disposal of polystyrene foam and increasing stress from environmental groups are hindering the market growth.

Cups and lids are used in the foodservice industry. Cups and lids are used to provide support, external environment protection, and tampering resistance for beverages and other food items. They aid in the consistent sharing of beverages among the value chain and reduce post-production damages for food products.

Among Products, the cups segment is expected to have a significant growth the forecast period due to the growing food industry in emerging economies. By Geography, Asia Pacific expected to dominate the market owing to the rise in spending capacities of consumers of emerging economies.

Some of the key players in the global market include Clondalkin Group Holdings, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Dart Container Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc. Georgia-Pacific LLC, Chengdu Anbao Paper Group Company Limited, Solo Cup Operating Corporation, Airlite Plastics Company, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Berry Plastics Group Incorporated, Greiner Holding AG, PrintPack Inc. and International Paper Company.

Products Covered:

-Cups

-Lids

-Other Products

Materials Covered:

-Paper & paper board

-Metals

-Foam

-Foil

-Plastic

-Other Materials

Applications Covered:

-Retail

-Food & Beverage products

-Food services

-Other Applications

