Data Protection as a Service Market 2019 and Analysis by Top Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies- Asigra, Acronis International, Commvault, Carbonite, EMC, Quantum Corporation, Veritas Technologies, VMware

The data protection as a service is a cloud-based service which is used for the protection of data assets. It is a modern way used for the storage of large files with minimal time and reduces duplication of data. The critical data is stored in its natural format and facilitates easy recovery from any location irrespective of the need for dedicated or specific software.

The Data Protection as a Service market is being driven by factors such as a continuous rise in the number of small and medium enterprises and well-established companies; it resulted into a vast amount of data generation of the company, employees, and customers among others. Therefore, to protect valuable data, need for data protection as a service is growing substantially which is considered as one of the key driving factors. Moreover, increasing adoption of hybrid cloud computing among the large enterprises is anticipated to provide significant opportunities to the players operating in the Data Protection as a Service market.

The “Global Data Protection as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Data Protection as a Service market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, organization size, service type, and geography. The global Data Protection as a Service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading data protection as a service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies profiled in this report include:

Asigra Inc.

Acronis International GmbH

Commvault

Carbonite, Inc.

EMC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Quantum Corporation

Veritas Technologies LLC

VMware, Inc.

The global Data Protection as a Service market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, organization size, and application. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid cloud. On the basis of organization size, the data protection as a service market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The data protection as a service market on the basis of the application is classified into backup as a service (BAAS), disaster recovery as a service (DRAAS), and storage as a service (STAAS).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Data Protection as a Service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Data Protection as a Service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The overall Data Protection as a Service market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Data Protection as a Service market.

