Delivery Takeaway Food Sales Market Growth, Opportunity and Future Forecast 2019-2027

The number of takeaway delivery services is rising in developed and developing countries such as the UK and US. This rapid growth is mainly due to the widespread access to the internet, prevalent smartphone ownership, increased urbanization, and a surge in the number of takeaway food options. Smartphone apps are making it easier to order food at any time. Therefore, the rise of digital technology is reshaping the delivery takeaway food sales market. Customers are more inclined to shop online through various websites and apps. People are moving towards ordering online at a higher frequency. Consumers are not willing to wait at restaurants for dines. The consumers find it easy to order online and pay an extra sum of money. Rising consumer convenience need will effectively drive the delivery takeaway food sales market.

The delivery takeaway food sales market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as an increasing trend of online distribution of food in the developed and developing countries and the hectic lifestyle of the people. Moreover, increasing the disposable income of the people in developing countries is further projected to boost the demand for the delivery takeaway food sales market. However, high cost and concern related to the quality of food are the key factors projected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Key companies

– Domino’s Pizza

– Food Panda

– Grubhub

– Just Eat

– OLO

– Pizza Hut

– Snapfinger(Tilfinger)

– Swiggy

– Takeaway.com

– Zomato

The global delivery takeaway food sales market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the delivery takeaway food sales market is segmented into veg food product and non-veg food product. The delivery takeaway food sales market on the basis of distribution channel is classified into fast food chains restaurants, online channel, and independent restaurants

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global delivery takeaway food sales market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The delivery takeaway food sales market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEAWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

DELIVERY TAKEAWAY FOOD SALES MARKET LANDSCAPE

DELIVERY TAKEAWAY FOOD SALES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

DELIVERY TAKEAWAY FOOD SALES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

DELIVERY TAKEAWAY FOOD SALES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

To continue

