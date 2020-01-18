Dextrin Market 2019 Key Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Dextrin is obtained by heating a starch in the presence of small amounts of moisture and acid. It can be made from any starch and are generally classified as white dextrins, yellow dextrins, and British gums. Dextrin, as a food additive, is used in processing aid, formulation aid, stabilizer and thickener, and surface-finishing agent. Other uses of this dextrin include excipient for dry extracts and pills, preparing emulsions and dry bandages, thickening dye pastes, and mordants used in printing fabrics in fast colors, sizing paper and fabrics, and manufacturing printer’s inks, glues, and mucilage among others.

Increasing demand from the food applications coupled with increasing awareness among the consumers related to the health benefits of dextrin is projected to boost the dextrin market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for dextrin from the cosmetic industry is projected to provide a growth opportunity for the key players operating in the market. However, high consumption of synthetic dextrin leads to illnesses such as diarrhea and gas. This factor is forecast to hamper the dextrin market growth over the forecast period.

Key companies

-Archer Daniels Midland Company

-Avebe

-Cargill, Incorporated.

-Danone Nutricia.

-Grain Processing Corporation

-Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

-Merck KGaA

-Roquette Fr?res

-Sunar M-s-r

-Tate & Lyle

The global dextrin market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the dextrin market is segmented into maltodextrin, cyclodextrin, amylodextrin, and others. The dextrin market on the basis of the application is classified into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, industrial, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global dextrin market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The dextrin market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

