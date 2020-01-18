Disposable Blood Bag Market Trend, Competitive Growth Overview and Forecast to 2023

Disposable Blood Bag Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Disposable blood bag can be defined as a sterile, clear, and plastic bag used for transfer, storage, collection, and transfusion of blood and its components. The disposable blood bag consists of multiple bag interconnected with the help of tubes, clamps, needles, and needle cover. The blood bag are manufactured from bio compatible PVC materials and additives to preserve blood and its components till transfusion or further use. The global disposable blood bag market was valued at $279 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $580 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11% from 2017 to 2023. The volume of disposable blood bag market was 275 million units in 2016 and expected to reach by 556 million units by 2013, registering a CAGR of 10.5%.

Rise in surgical procedures and surge in number of trauma and accidents around the globe drive the market. Moreover, surge in incidences of various diseases is expected to boost the market growth. However, risks related to blood transfusion and low number of blood donations in underdeveloped regions impede the growth of the disposable blood bag market.

The disposable blood bag market is segmented based on product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, it is divided into collection bag and transfer bag. By end user, the market is categorized into hospital based and standalone. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global disposable blood bag market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on end user assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

