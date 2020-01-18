Domain Name System Firewall Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall is a network security solution that blocks or redirects users from accessing malicious sites and thus prevents network users and systems from connecting to known malicious Internet locations. The rise in incidents of malware threat is prompting the growth of the DNS Firewall market. Also, the increasing deployment of data centers and cloud infrastructure in the APAC region is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.The DNS Firewall market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rapid proliferation of web applications. The excessive vulnerability of DNS to malware is further expected to augment the market growth. However, the high adoption of unified threat management (UTM) solutions among enterprises may hamper the growth of the DNS Firewall market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growth of virtual DNS is expected to create symbolic opportunities for the DNS Firewall market in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global DNS Firewall market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The DNS Firewall market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Some of The Leading Players in Global Market:

1. Akamai Technologies

2. Cloudflare, Inc.

3. Constellix

4. EfficientIP

5. eSentire, Inc.

6. F5 Networks, Inc.

7. Infoblox Inc.

8. SWITCH

9. ThreatSTOP, Inc.

10. VeriSign, Inc.

The global DNS Firewall market is segmented on the basis of deployment, end-user, and industry vertical. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premise, and virtual appliance. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented as service providers, DNS providers, domain name registrars, website hosts, and enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, government, healthcare, education, retail and ecommerce, media and entertainment, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting DNS Firewall market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the DNS Firewall market in these regions.The reports cover key developments in the DNS Firewall market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from DNS Firewall market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for DNS Firewall in the global market

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets