Electronic Cigarette Market Trend, Competitive Growth Overview and Forecast to 2023

Electronic Cigarette Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global electronic cigarette market is expected to garner $26,839 million by 2023, from $8,610 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2017 to 2023. An electronic cigarette is a battery-operated device that emanates dosages of vaporized nicotine or non-nicotine solutions for the user. It aims to provide a similar sensation to inhaling tobacco smoke, without the smoke. Electronic cigarettes are marketed as e-cigarettes, e-cigs, electronic nicotine delivery systems, vaporizer cigarettes, and vape pens. Various smokers opt to electronic cigarette as a way to stop or cut down on smoking.

Get Sample of the Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659207/sample

Electronic cigarette provides consumers with smoke and ash less vaping, thereby making it socially acceptable. Electronic cigarette is less harmful than regular cigarette, which causes reduced health issues as compared to tobacco smoking thereby driving the market growth. Change in lifestyle and preferences, and increased affluence of people in emerging economies is further anticipated to driving the growth of market. Moreover, tobacco manufacturers are focusing on new technology development, which has created significant importance for electronic cigarette. Electronic cigarette manufacturers invest more in technology to sustain in the competitive space to make their products stand ahead of their competitors. Thus, rise in development and innovations of e-cigarette and vapor technology is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government rules & regulations on manufacturing of e-cigarette and rise in the number of reported adverse events restrain the market growth.

The global electronic cigarette market is segmented based on product type, flavor, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into disposable, rechargeable, and modular. Flavor in electronic cigarette includes tobacco, botanical, fruit, sweet, beverage, and others. Based on distribution channel the market is categorized into specialist e-cig shops, online, supermarkets, tobacconist, and others. The market is analyzed based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Key Players:

Altria Group

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

International Vapor Group

Japan Tobacco

Nicotek Llc

Njoy Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Reynolds American Inc.

Vmr Flavours Llc

Inquire for Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659207/buying

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global electronic cigarette market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis for the period of 2016?2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the product types of electronic cigarette.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players in the market are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets