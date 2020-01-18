Engineered T Cells Market 2017 Revenue, Growth Rate, Application, Sales, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Engineered T Cells Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

T cell is a type of white blood cell, and plays an important role in cell-medicated immunity. Engineered T cells are genetically modified T cells, specifically altered for therapeutic actions against autoimmune diseases and various types of cancers. The engineered T cells are delivered into patient’s body to reduce toxicity levels and restrict antigen escape (inability of immune system to respond to an infectious agent) for elimination of cancerous cells. The global engineered T cells market was valued at $145.97 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $2,124.02 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 46.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Increase in of incidence of various types of cancers and autoimmune diseases is projected to drive the growth of the engineered T cells market. In addition, advantages offered by engineered T cells therapies over traditional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, high technological advancements, and increase access to medical insurance are expected to boost the market growth. However, high cost associated with T cells therapies and lack of awareness about T cells therapies hinder the growth of this market.

The engineered T cells market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) modified T cells, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), and T cells receptor (TCR) modified T cells. By application, it is classified into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, leukemia, and other applications. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, cancer research centers, and clinics. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global engineered T-cells market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on end user assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

