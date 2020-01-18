Enterprise Content Management Market Moving Towards Bright Future | Alfresco Software, Inc., DELL EMC, Hyland Software, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The global enterprise content management market accounted to US$ 12.94 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 32.30 Bn by 2027.

North America is one of the leading regions in the enterprise content management market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor in the global enterprise content management market throughout the forecast period. The market growth and adoption in North America region is primarily driven by the growing demand for enterprise content management solutions from various industries such as BFSI, government, manufacturing, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, and transportation and logistics among others.

The generation of a massive amount of digital content from different data sources is one of the key factors driving the adoption of ECM solutions in enterprises worldwide. The proliferation of smart & connected devices, easy availability of the internet, and the advent of smart workplaces are some of the primary reasons for the exponential increase in digital content. In the past decade, connected devices have increased at an exponential rate in both enterprises and consumer segments.

The digitization revolution worldwide is facilitating the adoption of content management solutions such as ECM among enterprises to efficiently store and use the information generated in an enterprise. With the continuous advancements in computing and storage technology, computing power has increased multi-fold during the last decade. This has created new opportunities for managing and computing big sets of data, and when coupled with revolutionary technologies such as artificial intelligence, useful business and customer insights can be extracted from this data. Hence, the increasing amount of digital content across industries is expected to boost the demand for robust and reliable ECM solutions and thus drive the growth of the enterprise content management market during the forecast period.

Compliance with various tax-related regulations is a difficult task for any enterprise. These compliance requirements vary drastically within countries, states, and local jurisdictions and keeping an account of all the changes is very crucial for enterprises to avoid possible penalties. Some of the regulations include the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), and Basel II among several other internal policies that require compliance. ECM solutions enable businesses to keep track and manage their relevant documents. ECM solutions integrate and streamline various business processes and workflows and thus eases the compliance burden of enterprises.

The global enterprise content management market by deployment type was led by the on-premise segment. Companies are more inclined towards on-premise enterprise content management, mainly due to the involvement of confidential documents. Increasing security concerns, growing complexities of cloud infrastructure, higher uptime, and complete control over all the platforms are mainly attributable to the dominance of on-premise deployment type in the enterprise content management market.

GLOBAL ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Type

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Others

