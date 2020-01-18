Ethylene Oxide Market Size, Industry Growth and Top Leaders INEOS, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, SABIC

Ethylene oxide is an organic compound which is colorless and flammable gas with a faintly sweet odor. Ethylene oxide is commercially produced by oxidation of ethylene in the presence of a silver catalyst. It is primarily used intermediate in the production of several industrial chemicals, such as ethylene glycol. Furthermore, ethylene oxide is used as a fumigant in certain agricultural products and as a sterility for medical equipment and supplies. Ethylene oxide and its derivatives are widely used in a variety of materials and products that are used every day, such as polyester fibers, fiberglass and plastic packaging film. The global ethylene oxide market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing application in ethylene glycol and ethoxylates and increasing use of ethylene glycol for manufacturing polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin and polyester fiber. Moreover, the growing demand for PET bottles from packaging industries is driving the ethylene oxide market. Ethylene oxide is highly used for manufacturing polyester fiber, which has wide application in seat belts, conveyor belt fabrics and coated fabrics.

Prominent Players of this market are: BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Clariant, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., INEOS, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, SABIC

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Ethylene Oxide Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the ethylene oxide market with detailed market segmentation by derivative type, end-user industry and geography. The global ethylene oxide market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ethylene oxide market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global ethylene oxide market is segmented on the basis of derivative type and end-user industry. On the basis of derivative type, the ethylene oxide market is segmented into, ethylene glycols, ethoxylates, ethanolamines (MEA, DEA and TEA), glycol ethers, polyethylene glycol and others. Based on end-user industry, the global ethylene oxide market is segmented into, automotive, agrochemicals, food & beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global ethylene oxide market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The ethylene oxide market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the ethylene oxide market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the ethylene oxide market in these regions.

