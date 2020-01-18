Excellent Growth of 3D Printer Market with Key Vendors like 3D System, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Formlabs, BeeHex

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM), refers to processes used to create a three-dimensional object in which layers of material are formed under computer control to create an object. 3D printing has received much attention in the press over recent years. 3-D printing is moving from a prototyping system to a manufacturing system in some industries and in the past few years as new materials and processes have expanded the capabilities and lowered the cost to the point where small businesses and even individual consumers can now afford to create their own 3-dimensional objects. Expansion of capabilities of 3D printers with higher efficiency and accuracy and efficient use of production time and financials are some of the major drivers for the growth of 3D printers market, however high production cost to individual user and lack of skilled labors can act as restraining factors in the market. Government investment in development and deployment of this technology will further boost the market of 3D printers in the coming years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are: 3D System, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Formlabs, BeeHex, Aleph Obeject, Carbon, Organovo, Materialise NV, Exone, and Strata System.

The ‘Global 3D Printer Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the 3D printer industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global 3D printer market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application and geography. The global 3D Printer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global 3D printer market based on technology and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall 3D printer market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Also, key 3D printer market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

