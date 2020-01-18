Fiber Optics Cable for Aircraft Market will witness strong expansion throughout the 2018-2027 forecast period |  AFL Global, Amphenol Corporation, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Collins Aerospace, Finisar Corporation

A fiber optic cable includes one or more optical fibers that are used to carry light. The fiber coated with plastic layers and contained in a protective tube suitable for the location where the cable would be deployed. Fiber optic cable is developed for long-distance, high-performance data networking and telecommunications. The growth in the requirement of data security in the area such as aerospace, where strict requirements of secure information transfer are prevalent, has increased the growth of the fiber optic cables for aircraft market. There is a huge demand for the fiber optic cables for the aviation sector due to their higher bandwidth capacity, protection against signal interfering and inherent security.

Increasing demand for high bandwidth communication is enhancing the growth of the fiber optic cables for aircraft market. Nevertheless, factors such as high costs for deployment, the fragile nature of fibers compared to metal wires are hindering the growth of fiber optic cables for aircraft market. Furthermore, the increasing aviation sector has also created ample opportunities for fiber optic cables for aircraft market.

Key players profiled in the report include AFL Global, Amphenol Corporation, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Collins Aerospace, Finisar Corporation, KSARIA CORPORATION, OFS Fitel, LLC, Radiall SA, TE Connectivity, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

The “Global Fiber optics cable for aircraft market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global fiber optics cable for aircraft market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-user and geography. The global fiber optics cable for aircraft market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fiber optics cable for aircraft market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global fiber optics cable for aircraft market is segmented on the type, application and end-user. On the basis of type, the fiber optics cable for aircraft market is segmented into single-mode and multi-mode. On the basis of application, the fiber optics cable for aircraft market is segmented cabin interiors, in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems, communication systems, electronic warfare and others. On the basis of end-user, the fiber optics cable for aircraft market is segmented into commercial aircraft and military aircraft.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FIBER OPTIC CABLES FOR AIRCRAFT LANDSCAPE

5. FIBER OPTIC CABLES FOR AIRCRAFT – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. FIBER OPTIC CABLES FOR AIRCRAFT – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. FIBER OPTIC CABLES FOR AIRCRAFT – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. FIBER OPTIC CABLES FOR AIRCRAFT – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. FIBER OPTIC CABLES FOR AIRCRAFT – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

10. FIBER OPTIC CABLES FOR AIRCRAFT REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. FIBER OPTIC CABLES FOR AIRCRAFT, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. AFL GLOBAL

12.2. AMPHENOL CORPORATION

12.3. CARLISLE INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGIES

12.4. COLLINS AEROSPACE

12.5. FINISAR CORPORATION

12.6. KSARIA CORPORATION

12.7. OFS FITEL, LLC

12.8. RADIALL SA

12.9. TE CONNECTIVITY

12.10. W. L. GORE AND ASSOCIATES, INC.

13. APPENDIX

