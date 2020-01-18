Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Key Players like Chiyoda Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries, IHI Corporation, Karpowership

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as a fuel sources has extensive scope of application across marine industry for different processes and applications. As a result, a significant number of companies operating in the market offer broad range of solution and services that facilitate the usage of LNG over marine industry. Presently, significant number of companies operate in the market that offers numerous market related solution and service such as LNG loading, LNG storage, power generation, and regasification among other LNG related business offerings for the marine industry.

Factors such as notable surge in demand for shipment through sea routes and flourishing import & export has boosted the demand for fuel in marine industry. Moreover, the associated benefits of LNG such as lower emission, operational costs, and compliance with stringent regulator guidelines also has facilitated the growth of LNG powered vessels and floating barge in the marine industry. Thus, the market is expected to provide significant lucrative business growth opportunities for the LNG power vessel based solution and service provider during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Chiyoda Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., IHI Corporation, Karpowership, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Modec, Inc., Power Barge Corporation, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, Waller Marine, Inc., Wison Group

The “Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the construction & manufacturing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of floating LNG power vessel market with detailed market segmentation by offerings, vessel type and geography. The global floating LNG power vessel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading floating LNG power vessel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global floating LNG power vessel market is segmented on the basis of offering and vessel type. Based on offering, the market is segmented into solution and services. Furthermore, based on vessel type the global floating LNG power vessel market is bifurcated into power barge and power ship.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FLOATING LNG POWER VESSEL MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. FLOATING LNG POWER VESSEL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. FLOATING LNG POWER VESSEL MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. FLOATING LNG POWER VESSEL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – OFFERING

8. FLOATING LNG POWER VESSEL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VESSEL TYPE

9. FLOATING LNG POWER VESSEL MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. FLOATING LNG POWER VESSEL MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. CHIYODA CORPORATION

11.2. HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

11.3. IHI CORPORATION

11.4. KARPOWERSHIP

11.5. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

11.6. MODEC, INC.

11.7. POWER BARGE CORPORATION

11.8. SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD

11.9. WALLER MARINE, INC.

11.10. WISON GROUP

12. APPENDIX

