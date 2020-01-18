Gas Insulated Power Equipment Market Growth, Development and Key Manufacturer Analysis Report 2019-2027

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

With the rising upgradation in the power distribution division owing to the growing operation of smart grid and smart metering technology is demanding the gas insulated power equipment. The mounting alteration of transmission and distribution (T&D) network for reducing the transmission losses by implementing smart grid technology is the major factors strengthening the growth of gas insulated power equipment market.

The growing energy demand and limitations of space accessibility in densely populated urban areas and the growing investments in the transmission & distribution infrastructure is the major drivers for the growth of gas insulated power equipment market. The boosting adoption of the HVDC technology as well as smart grids and energy systems are creating huge opportunities for the gas insulated power equipment market in the coming years.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1.ABB Ltd.

2.Crompton Greaves

3.General Electric Company

4.Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems PG

5.HYUNDAI ELECTRIC & ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

6.Larsen & Toubro Limited

7.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.Schneider Electric SE

9.Siemens AG

10.Toshiba International Corporation

The global Gas Insulated Power Equipment market is segmented on the product type, voltage type, and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented into gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), and gas-insulated transmission lines (GIL). On the basis of voltage type the market is bifurcated into high voltage, and medium voltage. Similarly, on the basis of applications the market is segmented into utilities, industrial, power generation, infrastructure, and others.

Gas Insulated Power Equipment Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Gas Insulated Power Equipment Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

