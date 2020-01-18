Gene Therapy Market Analysis 2019 by Top Manufacturers, Regional Outlook, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Gene Therapy market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Gene Therapy market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Gene Therapy market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Gene Therapy market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Gene Therapy market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 30% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Gene therapy is a medical procedure which replaces defective genes or introduces new genes n order to prevent or cure genetic disorders. This procedure has become a bench mark in medical industry as there is no requirement of surgery or drugs or other procedure which has side effects on the individuals. Gene therapy was first commercialized in China in 2004 by China based SiBono Gene Tech (product Gendicine).

The global gene therapy market has been expanding due to the rigorous research conducted in the field of genetics. The rising awareness about the capability of cure of several rare genetic diseases by gene therapy is another important driver which leads the global gene therapy market during the forecast period. Gene therapy has capability cure several life threatening diseases such as cancer, cardiac diseases, AIDS, cystic fibrosis, age-related disorders, sickle cell anemia etc. In March 2019, the director of the National Health Institute (NIH), the U.S. announced that the recent clinical trials on the gene therapy for the treatment of sickle cell anemia showed promising result- therefore, increasing prevalence of aforementioned lie threatening diseases would likely to drive the growth of the global gene therapy market during the forecast period.

Request for Report Sample: https://datainsightspartner.com/request-for-sample?ref=8

On the other hand, treatment cost and stringent regulatory conditions etc. may hamper the growth of the global gene therapy market in the upcoming future. The results of Gendicine clinical trials were published in 2003 and the medicine got approval by the China State Food and Drug Administration in the same year. Although approved in China, Gendicine’s use is not very promising outside China. There are several concerns among the researchers about the quality of the clinical trials performed and safety and efficacy of the treatment. However, Gendicine’s equivalent Advexin (company Introgen Therapueitcs) is still waiting for the FDA approval.

Increasing investment to the gene therapy related research (around 10 Bn was invested in 2015 by private and public organizations), new product developments such as (Zolgensma in 2019), strategic alliance among the key players (such as collaboration between Axovant and Yposkesi) would bring the global gene therapy market an opportunity to propel during the forecast period. In May 2019, Avexis (a Novartis company) has got the FDA approval for Zolgensma for treatment of spinal muscular atrophy for the pediatric patients (less than 2 years of age).

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global gene therapy market encompasses market segments based on product, application, target user and geography. On the basis of product, the sub-markets is segmented into Yescarta, Kymriah, Strimvelis, Gendicine, Zolgensma and others (Advexin). Based on application, the global gene therapy market has been segregated into large B-Cell lymphoma, Car T Cell therapy, ADA-SCID (adenosine deaminase deficiency), muscular atrophy, head and neck squamus cell carcinoma, others (Crigler-Najjar syndrome). By target user, the global gene therapy market is also classified into adult and pediatric. By Geography, the global gene therapy market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Orchard Therapeutics Ltd, SiBiono GeneTech Co, Introgen Therapeutics and among others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as gene therapy market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Request for Report Analysis: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/gene-therapy-market/8

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Gene Therapy market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2017 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Gene Therapy market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as. Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Orchard Therapeutics Ltd, SiBiono GeneTech Co, Introgen Therapeutics and among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Gene Therapy market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Gene Therapy market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Gene Therapy market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Gene Therapy market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets