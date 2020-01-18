GEO satellite Bought by Hispasat from Thales Alenia Space

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Thales Alenia Space would construct a new satellite named Amazonas Nexus, assembled with Ku-band coverage over the two continents of America, including Greenland and North Atlantic routes of transport. Hispasat and Thales Alenia Space signed the manufacturing arrangement in Madrid.

The operators of satellites have pressed manufactures to not construct satellites with frozen patterns of coverage but with all the flexibility to this location change, power, and their communications beams’ shape. Hispasat is no exemption.

Thales Alenia Space said that Amazonas Nexus would comprise a brand new precise processor permitting Hispasat to reassign the ability of the satellite as markets change.

Chief Executive Officer of Hispasat Miguel Angel Panduro said that Amazonas Nexus are the most flexible and sophisticated satellite within their fleet, after its lifts off in the next half of this year 2022. They’re yet to declare a debut supplier.

Amazonas Nexus could have feeder links of Ka-band for control and telemetry, a feature Hispasat confirmed would enhance communications using ground channels that

