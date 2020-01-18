Global Artichokes Market 2019 Revenue, Growth Rate, Application, Sales, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The artichokes market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of artichokes and rising inclination of customers towards healthy products. Necessary packaging and preservation techniques are applied to preserve the artichokes. This enables the preserve the product for longer duration and to larger distances across the globe. This further propels the artichoke market growth. However, high prices of artichokes due to fluctuation in the availability of artichokes is projected to hamper the overall growth of the artichokes market.

Artichokes are a good source of iron, vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, and folate. These plants also contain a unique flavonoid called silymarin, which helps to detoxify the body and boosts liver function. Artichokes have numerous health benefits and help to prevent cardiovascular disease and high cholesterol. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the nutrient content descriptors for artichokes, which include low in sodium, cholesterol-free, fat-free, saturated fat-free, low-calorie, fiber vitamin C, and magnesium.

Key companies

Agro T18 Italia Srl

Caprichos Del Paladar

Danda Global Trade

Gaia Herbs, Inc.

Hawaii Pharm LLC

Hijos De Joaqu?n Rodr?guez SL

Jawhara Foods

Master Fruit SRL

Sa Marigosa

Sirri Ustundag

The global artichokes market is segmented on the basis of origin, product type and application. On the basis of product type, the artichokes market is segmented into organic and conventional. The artichokes market on the basis of the product type is classified into baby anzio, big heart, green globe, siena, and others. Based on application the global artichokes market is divided into liqueur, herbal tea, cooking, medical research, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the artichokes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the artichokes market in these regions.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEAWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

ARTICHOKES MARKET LANDSCAPE

ARTICHOKES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

ARTICHOKES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

ARTICHOKES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

To continue

