Global Banana Powder Market 2019 Gross Margin, Competitors, Business Overview, Distributors Forecast to 2027

Banana powder is produced from processing raw banana through various processes such as freeze dried, spray dried, and sun dried. Banana powder offers various health benefits, such as it helps to balances blood-sugar levels and weight-loss. These benefits of banana powder are attracting health-conscious consumers towards the banana powder enrich products. Banana powder is used in various applications such as food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed, among others to enhance the nutrition value of the products.

The banana powder market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as an increase in disposable income and expenditure of consumers in developed and developing countries, which results in higher purchasing power. Moreover, rising awareness among the consumer about health benefits associated with the consumption of banana powder enrich products and increasing demand form the cometic industry is boosting the banana powder market over the forecast period. However, fluctuating prices of raw material such as is projected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Key companies

– Aarkay Food Products Ltd

– Dr Food and Banatone Industries

– Mevive International Food Ingredients

– National Food ‘n’ Spices

– Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

– PENTA PURE FOODS

– Saipro Biotech Private Limited.

– Santosh Food Products

– Taj Agro International

– Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd

The global banana powder market is segmented on the basis of process, source, and application and distribution channel. On the basis of process, the banana powder market is segmented into freeze dried, spray dried, sun dried, and others. The banana powder market on the basis of the source is classified into organic and conventional. Based on application the market is bifurcated into, food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and others. Similarly, on the basis of distribution channel the banana powder market is bifurcated into direct sales and indirect sales.

The report analyzes factors affecting the banana powder market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the banana powder market in these regions.

