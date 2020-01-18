Global Ebola Vaccine Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026

The Global Ebola Vaccine Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 49.4% during 2019-2026.

The key factors bolstering the market growth are the outbreak of Ebola in Central and Western Africa, and near tropical rainforests. In addition, rising government funding for the development of Ebola vaccine to facilitate advanced and cost-effective vaccines is another factor expected to further support the growth of the market to a certain extent. Furthermore, extensive research and development for finding efficient and robust solutions for Ebola diseases is a factor propelling the growth of the Ebola vaccine market.

Also, Key players are focussing on novel product development, which is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, inadequate reimbursement policies in developing countries and lack of awareness are factors that could affect the growth of the global market.

Based on Virus Strain Type, chimpanzee adenovirus type 3-Zaire Ebola virus segment are anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR during 2019-2026.

Chimpanzee adenovirus type 3-Zaire Ebola virus segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to viable reactogenicity and immune responses characteristics and acting as an attractive platform for stockpiling vaccines for emergency deployment in response to a threatened outbreak of an Ebola pathogen. Moreover, extensive research and development activities for anti-Ebola products are expected to boost market growth.

Prominent Player Such as Serepata Therapeutics, NewLink Genetics Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, and Mapp Biopharmaceutical are focusing on research activities to develop Ebola Vaccine. For instance: In 2014, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals received fast-track designation from U.S. food and drug administration for their anti-ebola therapeutic TKM-ebola.

North America held the largest market share in 2018 and the region is expected to generate maximum revenues during the forecast period due to the presence of prominent pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and higher volume of vaccine procured in the region. For instance: CDC and WHO aided ebola affected countries to overcome the impact of ebola outbreak. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2019-2026 due to growing awareness regarding travel vaccination, and government initiative is positively impacting Ebola Vaccine Market growth.

Europe has registered a relatively low growth rate in the global Ebola vaccine market compare to North America, the European market will be primarily driven by rising government aid for R&D for treatment and clinical trials mainly in developed countries. Also, the presence of key players operating in the target market is another factor expected to support the growth of the Ebola vaccine market in Europe over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2019-2026 due to growing awareness about travel vaccination, and government initiative is positively impacting Ebola vaccine market growth

Various notable players operating in the market include Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Company, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novavax Inc., GeoVax Labs Inc., Ltd among others.

The global Ebola Vaccine market has been segmented based on virus strain and key geographies. Based on the virus strain, global Ebola Vaccine market has been segmented into Chimpanzee Adeno virus type 3-Zaire Ebola virus, Recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus-Zaire Ebola virus and Adeno virus serotype 26- Zaire Ebola Virus.

