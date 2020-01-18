Global Hydrogel Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026

Hydrogel is a water insoluble polymer that can retain water around 95% in gel form. The ability of hydrogel to hold significant amount of water describes the moderate hydrophilic character of polymer chains. It is manufactured by using sodium polyacrylate, polyvinyl alcohol, acrylate polymers, and different polymers. Hydrogel are majorly used in hygiene products like sanitary pads, diaper etc. Hydrogels are also used in variety of biomedical applications like wound healing, bone regeneration etc due to biocompatibility & also due to similarity of properties of natural tissue.

Rising demand for feminine hygiene products is likely tol drive the hydrogel market during the forecast period. Rising hygiene awareness & ever-increasing infant, ageing population will drive the hygiene industry. As hygiene & hydrogel market are interconnected, rise in demand of hygiene market will also drive the market for hydrogel. Increasing adoption of hydrogel in contact lenses, wound care dressing for debriding necrotic tissues & cleansing will also help in the growth of the market. Following by its Superior properties such as transparency & elasticity of hydrogel will grow the market of polyacrylate segment.

High production cost & Environmental hazard related to decomposition of synthetic hydrogel are going to restrain the market.

Various notable players operating in the market are 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Conva Tech, The Cooper Companies, Sekisui Plastics, Smith & Nephew, AlliquaBioMedical, Cardinal Health, Colopast, B Braun Melsugan, Dow Corning Corporation, Derma Sciences, Royal DSM & others.

The Global Hydrogel Market has been segmented based on raw material, composition, form, application and key geographies. Based on form, the market comprises of amorphous, semi- crystalline & crystalline. The research report “Global Hydrogel Market” provides in-depth analysis Global Hydrogel Market based on raw material, composition, form, application and major geographies for the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report also highlights the major market drivers propelling the growth as well as challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for the Global Hydrogel Market. In addition, the report also analyses the competitive landscape, major players and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

