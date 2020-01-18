Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Forecast, 2019-2026 | Top Key Players- Nitta Gelatin., Gelita Ag, Foodmate, Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co, etc.

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Hydrolyzed collagen, also known as collagen peptides, is composed of small peptides that is obtained by breaking down the collagen into smaller fragments obtained from the skin, connective tissues and bones of animals including beef, pig, fish and more.

It is rich in essential amino acids including hydroxyproline, glycine and proline. It is available in liquid, powder and capsule forms in the market through different distribution channels, such as online stores, medical stores and others. There are several health and beauty benefits associated with the ingestion of hydrolyzed collagen, which include reducing wrinkles; increasing skin elasticity; repairing skin, hair and nails; building strong bones; aids muscles repair; prevents muscles loss, revitalizes hair and promotes stronger & longer nails and more. Thus, all these benefits of hydrolyzed collagen are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Hydrolyzed collagen has various medical applications such as weight-control diets, high-energy supplement and in the treatment of patients suffering from malnutrition, specific disorders of absorption, digestion, curing burns, trauma, hepatic encephalopathies and cancer. Thus, increase in its popularity in the pharmaceutical industry, in turn, drives the growth of the hydrolyzed collagen market. Moreover, it has wide application in the food industry. For instance, it is used for improving chewiness, foam stabilization and texture of confectionery products used in low-fat spreads for providing creaminess, fat reduction and mouthfeel. Thus, making it popular among the food manufacturers. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the hydrolyzed collagen market. However, rise in number of vegan consumers who are most likely to prefer plant-based protein substitutes is likely to hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, rise in number of consumers looking for functional food is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the hydrolyzed collagen market growth.

The global hydrolysed collagen market is segmented on the basis of form, application and region. Based on form, it is classified into liquid, powder and capsules. By application, the market is divided into food, health & nutrition, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Gelita Ag, Foodmate Co., Ltd., Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (Zxchem), Gelnex, Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited, Rousselot, Connoils, Naturin Viscofan GmbH and Essen Nutrition.

