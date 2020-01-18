Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market 2018 Gross Margin, Competitors, Business Overview and Forecast to 2025

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global intravenous immunoglobulin (IGIV) market was valued at $8,995 million in 2017and is projected to reach $15,964 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Immunoglobulins (IGs), also referred to as antibodies, are glycoproteins produced by the blood plasma in response to foreign bodies or antigens. They are highly complex entities and are specific in their action. These immunoglobulins are obtained from blood through the process of fractionation and are purified for use in therapeutic and nontherapeutic areas.

Increase in prevalence of immunodeficiency and autoimmune diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, hypogammaglobulinemia, & others and rise in adoption of immunoglobulin therapies for the treatment of various autoimmune disorders majorly drive the growth of the IVIG market. Furthermore, increase in approval of IVIG drugs from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicine Agency (EMA), and other government agencies is expected to accelerate the growth of the IVIG industry. However, stringent government regulations toward the vigorous use of immunoglobulins, inflated cost of therapy, and high risk of side effects associated with the use of immunoglobulin intravenously are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, significant investment in healthcare sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

The global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market is characterized based on application, type, and region. By application, the market is segmented into hypogammaglobulinemia, CIDP, immunodeficiency diseases, myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, Guillain?”Barre syndrome, and others. Depending on type, it is classified into IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

