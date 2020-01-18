Global Men Grooming Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026

The men grooming market is very dynamic and is driven by urban heterosexual male men. An urban heterosexual male enhances his personal appearance by fastidious grooming, beauty treatments, and fashionable clothes. The metrosexual culture is one of the key growth drivers of the men grooming products which has led several companies to add values and quality in the existing products to avoid the declination in customer demand after maturity stage.

Rising beauty consciousness male population, growing awareness towards overall body care products among men, growing number of store-based specialized men grooming retailers and increasing influence of social trends are propelling the men grooming market growth. For example, beauty retailer Kiehl’s, as well as department stores such as Macy’s have designed specific store layouts and designs to match men’s shopping needs in the category. However, less awareness among the male population about the grooming products, stringent rules, and regulations related to composition and inclination of consumers towards organic products and natural ingredients is more likely to hamper the men’s grooming products market in upcoming years. Technology and product innovation are the biggest opportunities for marketers.

Various notable players operating in the market, include Gillette, Procter and Gamble, BEIERSDORF AG, L’Oréal Group , Unilever Pvt Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd ,Colgate-Palmolive Company ,ITC Limited ,Edgewell Personal Care Co and Koninklijke Philips N.V among others. Most of the company are focusing on R&D activities, which has helped companies to launch products that are attractive to the customers. For instance, in March 2018 Gillette which is one of the major players in the shaving segment, launched next generation razors to maintain their product attractiveness in the market.

The global men grooming market has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and key geographies. Based on product type, the market comprises of skin care, deodorants, toiletries, shaving products and others (talc, concealers and sun protection). The research report “global men grooming market” provides in-depth analysis of global men grooming market-based on product type, distribution channel and major geographies for the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report also highlights the major market drivers propelling the growth as well as challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for the global men grooming market. In addition, the report also analyses the competitive landscape, major players and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

