Global Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market to – Revenue Status & Forecast Report 2025 by Major Players NEC Corporation, Overview, Financial (Subject to Data Availability), Product Summary

Global Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market valued approximately USD 18.02 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.62% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rapidly increasing digitalization with the introduction of digital technologies for assembly, storage, analysis, and sharing of data have created need for security of this digital data, and is the major factor driving the growth of Middle East and African cyber security market. Hacking, cracking and other forms of cyber-mischief have made personal, commercial, financial and other digital data more vulnerable aiding to the requirement of cyber security and growth of the market.

The regional analysis of Global Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Others. Saudi Arabia is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as United Arab Emirates, South Africa region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

NEC Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Kaspersky Labs

IBM Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Security:



– Network

– Cloud

– Application

– End-Point

– Wireless Network

– Others

By Solution & Services:



– Threat Intelligence & Response Management

– Identity & Access Management

– Data Loss Prevention Management

– Security and Vulnerability Management

– Unified Threat Management

– Enterprise Risk and Compliance

– Managed Security

– Others

By Deployment:



– Cloud

– On-Premise

By End-user Vertical:



– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Government

– IT & Telecommunication

– Others

