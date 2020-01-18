Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market | Registering a CAGR of 50.6% during the forecast period 2016-2020

Neo and Challenger Bank Market has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Neo and Challenger Bank Market is registering a CAGR of 50.6% during the forecast period 2016-2020. Neo and challenger bank market has witnessed healthy growth rate in terms of customer base over the past few years, and is expected to witness optimistic growth in the near future.

The global market is driven by factors such as government regulations, convenience offered to consumers, and low interest rates as compared to traditional banks. However, acquisition of customers and profitability are major challenges faced by these banks. Increase in penetration of smartphone and internet in the emerging economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. Recent approvals of MYBank and WeBank by the Chinese authorities have provided opportunities to digital-only banks to expand their presence in China.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the neo and challenger bank market across major countries as well as the projections of customer base for the forecast period.

The projections in the report are based on analysis of the current market trends and highlights the market potential for the period of 2016-2020 in terms of customer base.

The report conducts extensive analysis of the market by following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

The report provides quantitative as well as qualitative market trends to help the stak

Top Key Players:

Atom Bank Plc, Movencorp Inc., Simple Finance Technology Corporation (acquired by BBVA), Fidor Bank AG (acquired by BPCE Group), N26, Pockit Limited, UBank, Monzo Bank Limited, MyBank (Alibaba Group), WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited), Holvi Bank, Hello Bank, Koho Bank, Rocket Bank, Soon Banque

