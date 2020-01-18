Global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026

A malt beverage is a fermented drink and its main ingredient is the grain of the barley plant, which is malted before processing. The most popular alcoholic malt drink is beer, however, with growing health-conscious population the non-alcoholic malt beverages have started witnessing growth in the beverages market.

Growing number of health-conscious population and high disposable income are driving the non-alcoholic malt beverages market. In addition, non-alcoholic malt beverages market is becoming popular among teens and youths (between the age group of 20-25 years),since in several countries, there is an age limit specified for consuming alcoholic drinks. For instance, the legal age for alcohol consumption in the US and India is 21 years. Further, non-alcoholic malt beverages are witnessing significant growth in Islamic countries, since they have got halal certification. Non-alcoholic malt beverages are extremely popular in middle east countries and have started gaining popularity in other Islamic states. Furthermore, the added nutritional content in the non-alcoholic malt beverage is propelling the market growth. For instance, the additional nutritional content added in the ready to drink (RTD) non-alcoholic malt beverage by the manufacturers such as Milo, and Vitmalt, etc., are gaining popularity in the nonalcoholic malt drinks among children and athletes. However, growing penetration of the substitute drinks such as tea, coffee, fruit juices, and soft drinks are restraining the growth of the market.

Various notable players operating in the market, include Van Pur S.A., Nestlé S.A, United Dutch Breweries B.V., Ceres Brewery, Radeberger Gruppe KG, Mecca Malt, Kaiserdom Prostel International, Malta Goya, Suntory Holdings Limited, and Royal Unibrew A/S. Most of the players in the market are focusing on introducing new non-alcoholic malt beverages varieties to target non-alcoholic customers. Thus, increasing their customer base. For instance, in October 2018, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) introduced it’s first non-alcoholic malt beverage named Radler. Radler is introduced in three flavors lemon, ginger lime, and mint lime.

The Global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market has been segmented based on product type, flavor type, the point of sales, and key geographies. Based on the type, the market is segmented into Type Dairy-based and Carbonated Drinks. Based on the flavor type, the market is segmented into natural, fruit Based, coffee or chocolate and others. Based on Point of Sales, the market is categorized into Hypermarket, Online Stores, Specialized Stores, and Others

The research report “Global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market” provides in-depth analysis of global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market based on product type, flavor type, the point of sales, and major geographies for the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report also highlights the major market drivers propelling the growth as well as challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for the Global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market. In addition, the report also analyses the competitive landscape, major players and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

