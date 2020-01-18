Global Pathological Examination Market 2017 Growth Rate, Application, Outlook, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Pathological Examination Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global pathological examination market is expected to reach $438 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2019 to 2025, in terms of value.

In terms of number of tests, the global pathological examination market is expected to reach 65 billion units by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.0%.

Different types of pathological examinations are available in the market. These are used for diagnosis and treatment of a variety of diseases, and hence play an important role in improving public health. This field has been evolving with technological advancements in digital pathology.

Major factors that drive the market growth include increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and high focus on early diagnosis of diseases. However, shortage of pathologists is expected to restrict the growth of the global pathological examination market. Moreover, use of digital pathology in the diagnosis of the diseases is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key market players.

The global pathological examination market is segmented based on type, application, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into digital pathology and traditional pathology. By application, it is divided into digestive organs and other applications. The market is analyzed across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and rest of the world.

Key Market Benefits

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global pathological examination market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– In-depth analysis of pathology examinations based on type such as digital pathology and traditional pathology is carried out in the report.

– The global pathological examination market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Overview

4: Global Pathological Examination Market, By Application

5: Pathological Examination Market, By Type

6: Pathological Examination Market, By Region

