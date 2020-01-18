Global Sports Medicine Devices Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026

Sports medicine devices are a specialized device that is widely accepted in fitness and sport medical fields to prevent and promote rehabilitation for sports-related injuries such as fractures, sprains, soft tissue damage, joint dislocation, strain, and musculoskeletal injuries, etc. Surgical and therapeutic device are two basic categories of sports medicine device which includes various types of products such as braces and supports, monitoring devices, joint implants, and arthroscopy devices, etc. Portable and wearable sports devices are becoming more popular and readily available to the general population and athletic teams due to increased media and commercial exposure, lower cost, increased availability, advancements of personal computing devices as smartphones and digital watches.

Growing incidence of sports-related injuries, increasing government initiative and rise in awareness about physical fitness are factors which driving the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, High penetration of sports medicine device in emerging countries due to improved healthcare infrastructure, new innovative treatment, increased affordability due to rising per capita income is also expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, Rise in technological advances, focus on developing cost-conscious treatment methods and the growing importance of sports activities among the young as well as the older population act as drivers for the growth of this market. However, inadequate reimbursement policies in developed countries, cost containment, lack of skilled healthcare professionals are some of the factors which hinder the growth of the market.

Various notable players operating in the market, include Smith & Nephew Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Arthrex, Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Wright Medical Group N.V., Otto Bock Healthcare, DJO Global, among others. Major players are focussing on research and development activities to launch innovative therapeutic in the field of sports medicine.

The global sports medicine devices market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application and key geographies. Based on product type, the market comprises orthopedic products, support and recovery products, body repair and reconstruction, body evaluation and monitoring and accessories. The research report “global sports medicine devices market” provides in-depth analysis of global sports medicine devices market based on product type, application and major geographies for the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report also highlights the major market drivers propelling the growth as well as challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides growth, opportunity, market size, trends and forecast for the global sports medicine devices market. In addition, the report also analyses the competitive landscape, major players and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

