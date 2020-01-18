Global Stationery Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026

The stationery market is a rapidly growing market which primarily deals with the schools, offices and other commercial institutes such as hospitals. Stationery market includes a wide range of paper-based stationery products and writing products such as pen and pencil.

One of the key factors that are supporting the growth of the market is the growing number of educational institutions across the globe. Further, the rising literacy rate in the emerging economies is propelling the stationery growth. For instance, in 2015, South Africa’s literacy rate was around 94.0%, whereas, in 2013 it was around 92.0%. In addition, the regional government’s initiatives to drive the literacy rate in their countries is supporting the growth of the stationery market. For example, Indian government’s initiatives such as National Policy on Education and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to improve the quality of education in the country and to ensure that every individual has access to the basic rights of education i.e. read and write is fuelling the growth of the stationery market in the country. In addition, due to the high disposable income, the demand for the premium stationery products is increasing in the developed and developing nations. However, the growing penetration of digitalisation in the offices and educational institutes is hindering the growth of the stationery market, specifically, of paper-based and mailing stationery products.

Key players operating in the market, include BIC , Shanghai M&G Stationery inc , Costa Inc., Herlitz PBS AG, Groupe Hamelin. , Canon USA Inc., Kokuyo Co. Ltd., Pilot Corporation., Newell Rubbermaid Inc., Richemont SA,. among others. Local players or mid-size companies involved in stationery market face intense competition from the major players in terms of product innovation, price constraints with increase in sales and distribution network penetrating the branded products. For instance, in February 2018, Cross Inc. to introduced the world’s first trackable pen ,namely, Cross Calais Ballpoint Pen.

The Stationery market has been segmented on the basis of Product type , Industry Verticals and key geographies. Based on Product type, the market comprises of Printing Supplies (Ink & toners, carbon and stencil paper and inked ribbons), Mailing Supplies (padded envelopes, paper based envelopes, sealing tapes, and others), Paper-based stationery products (Business forms, notebooks, organizers, writing pads and others) ,Based on Industry Verticals (Educational, Institutional Offices and Others) .

The research report “Stationery market” provides in-depth analysis of Stationery market based on Product type, Industry Verticals and major geographies for the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report also highlights the major market drivers propelling the growth as well as challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for the Stationery market. In addition, the report also analyses the competitive landscape, major players and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

