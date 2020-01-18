Gluten-Free Pasta Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

Gluten is a protein which is found in some grains, including rye, spelt, wheat and barley. Gluten helps to retain the shape of the food, acting as a glue that holds it together. The gluten-free products are essential for dealing with signs and symptoms of celiac disease and other medical conditions associated with gluten. Gluten-free pasta is different from traditional pasta. It is made using a blend of different grains, including amaranth, rice, buckwheat, quinoa, millet and corn. Some of the gluten-free pasta are brown rice pasta, chickpea pasta, quinoa pasta, etc.

The rise in the number of celiac disease among the individual across the globe is driving the demand for gluten-free pasta market. Furthermore, an increase in demand for gluten free-from products in the developed nation is also projected to influence the gluten-free pasta market significantly. Moreover, Upsurge in the number of health-conscious as well as beauty conscious among individual is expected to fuel the gluten-free pasta market.? Lower pricing of gluten-free products by Multinational and (SMEs) is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of gluten-free pasta market with detailed market segmentation by product type, distribution channel and geography. The global gluten-free pasta market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading gluten-free pasta market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global gluten-free pasta market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into brown rice pasta, quinoa pasta, chickpea pasta and multigrain pasta. On the basis of the distribution channel the market is segmented into retail shops, supermarket/hypermarket and e-commerce.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global gluten-free pasta market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The gluten-free pasta market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting gluten-free pasta market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the gluten-free pasta market in these regions.

