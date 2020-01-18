Guarana Market 2019 SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players- Ambev, Duas Rodas Industrial, Herboflora, Iris Trade and NOW Foods

The Guarana Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Guarana market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Request a sample copy of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007712/

Guarana also known as Paullinia cupana or Brazilian Cocoa is a woody perennial shrub mainly found in Brazil and other regions of the Amazon. It is best known for the seeds, which are about the size of a coffee bean. It has high content of caffeine and thus used as stimulant in many products in liquid or powdered form. Even the seed extract of guarana are used for various purposes. Guarana contains B vitamins, vitamin C, minerals and antioxidants. Various medicinal and antioxidant properties of guarana help to treat various diseases such as cardiac issues, fatigue & weakness, low blood pressure, headache and joint pain among others. In addition, guarana is also used while preparing beverages such as fruit juice based drinks, energy drinks and confectioneries as a flavoring ingredient. It is used in dietary supplements which include weight loss products and others. The various health benefits offered by guarana are expected to trigger the market growth during the forecast period.

The global guarana market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increase in health awareness and consumption of healthy food & beverages among global consumers. Guarana is mainly used as a natural energizer, flavoring agent for beverages and as a component in natural weight loss products. The growing demand of these products have incresed the sales of guarana infused products in recent years. In addition, it acts as a natural anesthetic, thereby help to reduce constant pains such as headaches and migraines. Guarana also help in improving mental health and intellectual performance and thus is also used in dietary supplements.

The growing consumption of dietary supplements in order to control and prevent diseases such as obesity, blood pressure and high cholesterol is expected to drive demand for guarana indirectly. However, factors such as high prices of guarana and several side effects such as anxiety, dizziness, increased urination, insomnia and others caused due to over dosage are restraining the market growth. Nonetheless owing to its anti-ageing & cellulite treating properties guarana is used in skin care products such as moisturizers, sensitizers, conditioners, shampoo etc. The growing consumer’s inclination towards natural & organic skin care products will provide great opportunities to guarana manufacturers in near future.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Guarana market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

1. A R de Sousa Ribeiro and Cia Ltda

2. Ambev

3. Duas Rodas Industrial

4. Herboflora

5. Iris Trade Inc.

6. Natural Amazon Herbs Producao De Extratos Ltd.

7. NOW Foods

8. Prover Brasil

9. The Green Labs LLC

10. Vistaspice

The global guarana market is segmented on the basis of form and application. On the basis of form, the guarana market is segmented into liquid and powder. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, confectionary products, beverages, dietary supplements and others.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Guarana industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Guarana Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Guarana market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Guarana Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007712/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Materials, Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Semiconductors, Technology, Media, and telecommunication, Manufacturing and Construction.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets