Hair Transplant Market 2019: Expected Witness Sustainable Growth By Cole Instruments Inc., CAPILLUS, LaserCap Company, Apira Science, Harris FUE Instruments, HairMax Inc., THERADOME, FueInstrument And others

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global hair transplant market accounted to US$ 5,272.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 28,627.6 Mn by 2025.



Market Insights

Rise in the Number of Surgical Hair Restoration Procedures

In recent years, there has been a considerable rise in the number of surgical hair restoration procedures. Hair transplant surgery offers benefits such as, original hair color and appearance, and the results are permanent. The process is completely safe and does not include harmful chemicals that might cause harm to the individual. The above stated factors are responsible for the increase in the demand for hair transplant procedures worldwide. This gradual increase in the number of hair transplant surgeries is anticipated to increase the demand for transplant in the forecast period.

Key Competitors In Market are Cole Instruments Inc., CAPILLUS, LaserCap Company, Apira Science, Harris FUE Instruments, HairMax Inc., THERADOME, FueInstrument, Shaanxi Xingmao Industry Co., Ltd, Restoration Robotics, Inc.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and approvals were observed as the most adopted strategy in global hair transplant industry. Few of the recent product launches and approvals made by the players are listed below;

2018: In March, 2018, HairMax received ANVISA approval for laser devices. Also, Restoration Robotics Received US FDA 510(k) clearance for implantation function.

2016: In February, 2016, Hair restoration leader, capillus launches newest FDA-cleared solution for hair loss: capillus202 mobile laser therapy cap.

Market segmentation:

Hair Transplant Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technique (Follicular Unit Extraction and Follicular Unit Strip Surgery), by Site of Transplant (Scalp, Facial and Chest), by Therapy (PRP, Laser Cap and Revage 670 Laser)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

