HALAL INGREDIENTS MARKET EXPLORES HUGE GROWTH IN FUTURE| ASHLAND GLOBAL SPECIALTY CHEMICALS , BARENTZ INTERNATIONAL B.V. , BASF SE , CARGILL, INCORPORATED , DUPONT DE NEMOURS, HALAGEL (M) SDN. BHD

Halal is an Arabic word which means permitted or lawful. Halal terms are generally used for food products, meat products, personal care products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and food contact materials. Halal ingredients are those which are free from any component that Muslims are prohibited from consuming according to Islamic law (Sharia). The halal ingredient are halal animal’s meat when the animal is slaughtered according to sharia rules, vegetable, plants, fish and chemical origin without alcohol.

The increase in the Muslim population is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for halal ingredients market. Furthermore, the rise in the consumption of products with halal ingredients among the consumer due to various health benefit is also projected to influence the halal ingredients market significantly. Moreover, increasing demand for halal ingredients market is driven by food and beverage and cosmetic industry. Improvements in the halal certification sector, in turn, are anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Halal Ingredients Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of halal ingredients market with detailed market segmentation by application, ingredient type and geography. The global halal ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading halal ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global halal ingredients market is segmented on the basis of application and ingredient type. Based on application, the market is segmented into food &beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. On the basis of the ingredient type the market is segmented into ingredients for the food & beverage industry, ingredients for the pharmaceutical industry and ingredients for the cosmetic industry.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global halal ingredients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The halal ingredients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

