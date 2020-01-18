Healthcare SCM Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players | Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Healthcare SCM Market along with detailed segmentation of the market by software, hardware, end-user, deployment model, and five major geographical regions. Global healthcare SCM market is expected to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period due to rising complexities in supplying of healthcare facilities to the end consumer. With increasing demands for serving high quality healthcare services by end-customers, there have been increasing cost pressures on the healthcare service providers while procuring these services. Consequently, the service providers have been looking for various areas of cost cutting, and supply chain has been factored out to be contributing around one-third of the operating expenses. The supply chain for healthcare involves producers, purchasers and service providers to end-consumers. A proper automated solution that can align and coordinate activities between these three stakeholders can result in reduced operational costs and time savings. A SCM solution serves the purpose best.

Key players profiled in this report are:

Google Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Microsoft Corporation,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Oracle Corporation,

Zebra Technologies,

Ericcson, AT&T Inc.,

Alcatel Lucent SA and Qualcomm Inc.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global healthcare SCM market

-To analyze and forecast the global healthcare SCM market on the basis of hardware, software, end-user and deployment model

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall healthcare SCM market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key healthcare SCM players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

