Heavy Duty Pumps Market Growing Rapidly by 2027 – Alfa Laval, Gardner Denver, EBARA Corporation, General Electric Company, ITT, KSB SE and Co. and The Weir Group

Heavy duty pumps are specially designed pumps that are used for transferring corrosive, abrasive or highly viscous liquid including sewage, crude oil, chemical, etc. The growth in production of chemical and oil & gas industries is expected to raise the demand for more efficient heavy duty pumps. The ability of these pumps to handle temperature up to 400 ° Celsius and pressure up to 80 bar is the primary reason for its increased demand among the industries.

Exponentially burgeoning demand for electricity and power consumption across the globe has been driving the heavy duty pumps market and is anticipated to continue to influence growth in the coming years. Snow balling oil and fuel demand coupled with rapid industrialization and urbanization fueling the water & wastewater management industry is expected to contribute to revenue growth of global heavy duty pumps market.

Top Leading Market Players:

Alfa Laval Gardner Denver Inc. EBARA Corporation General Electric Company ITT INC. Grundfos KSB SE and Co. The Weir Group PLC Sulzer Ltd

Worldwide Heavy Duty Pumps Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Heavy Duty Pumps Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Heavy Duty Pumps Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Heavy Duty Pumps Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Heavy Duty Pumps players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global heavy duty pumps market is segmented on the basis of pump type, product type and application. Based pump type, the market is segmented as Centrifugal and Positive-displacement. By product type the market has been segmented into Crude oil, Fuel oil, Asphalt and Others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as Oil & Gas, Power, Processing and Others.

Heavy Duty Pumps Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Heavy Duty Pumps Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

