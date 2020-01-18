Hermetic Packaging Market Recent Technological Advancements to Propel Growth of the Market in Foreseeable Future 2027

The global hermetic packaging market accounted to US$ 3.51 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6.19 Bn by 2027.



Hermetic packaging market is led by the Asia Pacific region in 2018. Asia Pacific led the global hermetic packaging market with more than 35% share, followed by North America and Europe. APAC is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global hermetic packaging market during the forecast period. The fast growth of hermetic packaging market in APAC is attributed to the large presence of electronics manufactures in China, Japan and South Korea. The presence of fast growing countries such as China and India as well as developed countries such as Japan and South Korea, makes Asia pacific one of the most promising market for the growth of hermetic packaging. The economic growth in developing countries of APAC is quite impressive and these countries are expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the hermetic packaging market players during 2019–2027.

Product Insights

The hermetic packaging market on the basis of product is segmented into passivation glass, transponder glass, reed glass, glass-to-metal sealing (GTMS), and ceramic-to-metal sealing (CerTMS). The glass-to-metal sealing product is the leading segments with the highest market share. Further, ceramic-to-metal sealing is anticipated to witness immense growth in the hermetic packaging market during the forecast period.

Global Hermetic packaging Market – Company Profiles

Ametek, Inc.

Egide SA

Kyocera Corporation

Legacy Technologies Inc.

Materion Corporation

Micross Components

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Schott AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Texas Instruments Inc.

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By Product

1.3.2 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By Application

1.3.3 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By Industry Vertical

1.3.4 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Hermetic Packaging- Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa – PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America– PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Hermetic Packaging Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Aerospace and Defense industry is driving the demand for hermetic packaging worldwide

5.1.2 Robust demand for hermetically packaged electronic components from automotive, medical and telecommunications industry

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Alternative and low-cost packaging methods could restrict the market growth

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing demand for consumer electronic devices worldwide

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising trend of component miniaturization to fuel the demand for innovative packaging solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

