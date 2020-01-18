Hummus Market Competitive Benchmarking And Regions Analysis| CEDAR’S MEDITERRANEAN FOODS INC., Churny Company Inc., Haliburton International Foods Inc.

Latest Report Provided by “The Insight Partners” delivers concise insights into emerging regions in its latest report titled, “Hummus Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027”.

Hummus is a dip or spread prepared from cooked and mashed chickpeas and other beans, and blended with olive oil, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and salt. The dish has its origin in the Levant region. It is served as an appetizer or a dip and eaten with flatbreads such as pita. Hummus is also served as a side dish with falafel, fish and grilled chicken. It is usually garnished with chopped tomatoes, pine nuts, paprika, coriander, parsley, caramelized onions, and sautéed mushrooms. The growing influence of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines in the West as well as East Asian countries has increased the popularity of hummus. The availability of hummus in conveniently packed containers, and pouches has made them a common food item on dinner tables around the world.

Top Key Players:- CEDAR’S MEDITERRANEAN FOODS INC., Churny Company Inc., Haliburton International Foods Inc., Hope Foods LLC., Lantana Foods, Pita Pal Foods LP, SABRA DIPPING CO. LLC, Sevan Hummus Factory AB,T. Marzetti Company, Tribe Meditteranean Foods Inc.

The report aims to provide an overview of the Hummus Market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user and geography. The global Hummus market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Hummus market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Hummus market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Hummus market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Hummus market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Hummus Market Landscape Hummus Market – Key Market Dynamics Hummus Market – Global Market Analysis Hummus Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Hummus Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Hummus Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Hummus Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Hummus Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

