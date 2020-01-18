India to Come to Africa’s Aid

The NDA government investigates the availability of the small nuclear power reactors to easily hungry energy countries as part of India’s plan to expand its presence in Africa.

It is interesting to note that India’s public nuclear power program, which is mainly dependant on the Nile, Niger, Congo and Zambezi rivers, has caught on in African countries. These are fans as climate change affected their conventional watershed capacity. Recently hydro generation has been experiencing a decline in power supply in African countries. However, India is well-suited for this through its small demand volume by pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWRs).

The push by the Indian Government has been taking place in Africa since 2004-2005. China has also been seeking to include African countries in its ground-breaking Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This is a trillion-dollar investment program for infrastructure projects, including highways, ports and power grids, in Asia and Europe. However, the plan pushes for debt-traps for countries and refuses to value their independence or resolve environmental concerns. New Delhi has been opposed to BRI that is seeking to spend over $8 trillion in Asian, European, and African infrastructural projects.

An official from PHWR’s states that most of the older plants have 220 MW PHWR units. The NPCIL has hugely shown its expertise in construction, operation and design of the PHWRs with the unprecedented levels of safety and efficiency. He reassures that the PHWRs are also economical, in relation to the others, as they are 1.5-2 times costly than the other reactors. While concluding he states, they are exploring various African nations to aid in meeting the demand.

India’s goal is to counteract the rising influence in the region of the Chinese as a geopolitical competitor. Besides, New Delhi extended to the African Continent, a $10-million concessional credit line (LOC). There are currently 14 units of the 220MW PHWRs out of India’s fleet of 22 commercial rectors (Nuclear Power Corp. of India, India Ltd) with installed capacity of 6, 780 megawatts (MW) that are operated by the State-run Nuclear Power Corp.

The concerns Africans have has been verified by a top NPCIL official, who also requested anonymity.

Due to the weather anomalies, African countries cannot depend on the hydropower generation to be able to meet growing electricity demand. By the fact that their demand load is a bit small, the pressurized heavy water reactors of around 220MW unit size are sufficient. Such nuclear reactors are of great importance to African countries.

New Delhi had acquired considerable political influence in the region by its support for independence struggles in many African countries, but since the 1990s it has become less prominent. Nevertheless, India has been working to address this since the mid-10th century, by strengthening its relations with Africa through high-ranking summits and regular high-level visits.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets