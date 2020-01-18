Industrial Energy Management Systems Market Strategy Analysis 2027 – ABB, CISCO System, Eaton, Emerson Electric, General Electric Company, Honeywell International and Rockwell Automation

Energy management systems are getting popularity since they help gain competitive advantage, reduce energy cost, and increase productivity. Every industry, big or small, is operating with the help of energy, so it is essential to install the energy management system. Industrial Energy Management Solution is a complete system that continually monitors energy consumption and offers active real-time control to minimize energy cost and carbon footprint.

These systems provide energy consumption analysis, drill down analysis, debottlenecking, what-if analysis, and modeling & simulation, which help to enhance both the energy demand and energy supply aspects of the plant operations. Thus, energy management systems support the end-users to make quick and effective strategic decisions.

The increase in the acceptance of energy management systems for the industrial development across different verticals of the market is fueling the growth of the industrial energy management systems market. In addition, as the energy management standards and environmental regulations are becoming more stringent, the various industries are putting significant efforts to make their manufacturing processes more efficient.

Top Leading Market Players:

1.ABB Ltd.2.CISCO System, Inc.3.Eaton Corporation4.Emerson Electric Co.5.General Electric Company6.Honeywell International, Inc.7.Rockwell Automation, Inc.8.Schneider Electric SE9.Siemens AG10.Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The global Industrial energy management systems market is segmented on the basis of technology, hardware, services, and end-user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controls (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Meter Data Management (MDM), Energy Management Information System (EMIS), and Others. Further, based on hardware, the market is divided into Communication Network Hardware and Industrial Hardware. Furthermore, on basis of services, market is segmented as System Integrators, Consulting, and Maintenance & Support Services. Based on end-user, the Industrial energy management systems market is segmented as Automotive, Construction, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Utilities, Mining, Electronics, and Others.

The Industrial Energy Management Systems Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

